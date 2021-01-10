Death of a person who took Covaxin is unrelated to vaccine trials: Barath Biotech…

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has come out with an explanation for the death of a man who used covaxin. Bharat Biotech said in a statement that the death had nothing to do with receiving the vaccine and that it was due to heart failure.

An autopsy at the Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal revealed that the death may have been due to a heart attack caused by poisoning. Police are investigating the death, Bharat Biotech said. The death occurred nine days after receiving the vaccine. Preliminary assessments showed that the death was not related to the vaccine test.

The person who received the vaccine died on December 21st. He took part in the third phase of the Covaxin experiment. At the time of receiving the vaccine, he had passed all the health tests. According to Bharat Biotech, he was not found to have any health problems during the seven-day follow-up examination after being vaccinated.