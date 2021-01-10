India’s first longest non-stop flight over the north pole with an “all-women team” starts today!!!

An all-women pilot crew of Air India will operate over the North Pole on the world’s longest air journey and the flight from San Francisco (SFO) will arrive in Bengaluru on January 11 traveling a span of about 14,000 kilometers. Air India Captain Zoya Aggarwal, will be leading the flight, said she is all set to create history. Captain Zoya Aggarwal is an expert pilot with a flying experience of over 8,000 flying hours. She has leadership experience in a B-777 aircraft of more than 10 years and more than 2,500 flying hours.

The flight will join two world technological centers- the original Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley of India. It will depart San Francisco at 2030 hrs (local time) on January 9 and reach Bengaluru at 0345 hrs (local time) on January 11. The flight, AI 176, from San Francisco to Bengaluru will run on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

?? We are pleased to welcome @airindiain's first-ever nonstop flights between San Francisco and Bangalore (Bengaluru), India! This new service represents the only nonstop flights between the United States and Bengaluru. ?? https://t.co/G5bWCNUank pic.twitter.com/k7XiiWODov — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ??? (@flySFO) January 9, 2021

It will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft VT ALG and have a seating capacity of 238 passengers, including eight first-class, 35 business class,195 economy class configuration, besides four cockpits and 12 cabin crew. The flight will be operated by an all-women cockpit crew of Captain Zoya Aggarwal (P1), Captain Papagari Thanmai (P1), Captain Akansha Sonaware (P2), and Captain Shivani Manhas (P2).

The distance between Bengaluru and San Francisco is around 13,993 km and the two cities are situated at diametrically opposite ends of the globe with a time zone difference of around 13.5 hours. The total flight time on this route will be of more than 17 hours, depending on the speed of the wind.

The route for this flight will be the safest, fastest, and most reasonable. It will be an around-the-world flight and based on the wind speed and other logistical parameters, the polar route may be taken as the flight route, which will result in savings on flying time, fuel consumption, and controlling carbon footprint. This will be the most long-drawn business flight in the world to be served by Air India or any other airline in India.