No Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, Aksai Chin part of China; The World Health Organization has wrongly mapped India…..

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has drawn up a map of India excluding Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are marked in gray on the blue map of India. In addition, the disputed area of ??Aksai Chin is part of China and is indicated in brown and blue.

The map released by the WHO to show Covid statistics has provocatively misrepresented Indian territories. Foreign experts say China is behind the World Health Organization’s actions and that the WHO has been downgraded to a paper organization funded by China.

However, the WHO responded that the map was based on United Nations guidelines and conventions. The map shared on the WhatsApp group was first noticed by an IT consultant in London. He said he was shocked to see that Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were given different colors.