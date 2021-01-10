State government announces a ‘good news’ for ‘boozers’

A state government has announced a ‘good news for boozers’. The state government has decided to slash the price of liquor. The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced this. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cut the excise duty imposed on liquor.

As per the new rules, an individual is now permitted to store 1.5 litres of each country-made and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) liquor and four bottles of beer. To store liquor more than the prescribed limit, a license would have to be secured from the state excise department.

According to excise officials, a license shall be issued for purchase, transport, and possessing the stocks in excess of the prescribed retail sale limit to individuals, on payment of Rs 12,000 as license fee and a security amount of Rs 51,000 per year subject to the conditions prescribed.

The government has decided to reduce the excise duty on beer and also to increase the shelf life to nine months. Wine made out of locally produced fruits shall be exempted from excise duty for a period of five years. The sale of foreign liquor in 90 ml bottles under the regular category would be permitted. Low alcohol beverages (LBA) would now be available at retail shops of foreign-made liquor, model shops, and premium retail vend besides the beer shops.