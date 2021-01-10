Telecommunications Regulatory Authority issues alert for WhatsApp users

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in UAE has issued an alert for WhatsApp users. The TRA has issued the advisory as the social media messaging app has updated terms of service and privacy policy.

‘Users have to accept the changes to policy. The page that currently appears to WhatsApp users is an update on the terms of the Privacy Policy that regulate the operation of the application and must be approved by those who wish to continue using the application,’ TRA said on its social media accounts.

WhatsApp has updated its terms of service and privacy policy. WhatsApp owned by Facebook has given an in-app notification to its users about this. The account will be deleted if the user did not accept the changes in its Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8. WhatsApp is giving a deadline of February 8, 2021 to accept the new policy or delete your account.

“WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market our Services, including when you install, access, or use our Services,” the updated policy read.