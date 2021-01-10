Terrorist aide arrested in Kashmir

Security forces had arrested a terrorist aide in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir police has also busted a hideout of terrorists in Awantipora.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF carried out a search operation in Chandhara Pampore village after getting a specific input about the hideout of banned terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Toiba. Police recovered incriminating material of the terror outfit and 26 rounds of AK-47. Police registered a case at Pampore police station under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Act.