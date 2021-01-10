Weapons were then exported to 42 countries, today Covid vaccines; India at the peak of its pride…..

India has risen to achievements that every Indian citizen can be proud of. For years, India has maintained its position as the world’s largest arms importer. Weapons were exported from India to 42 countries. India has exported arms to Azerbaijan, Seychelles, Estonia, Indonesia, Guinea and the Philippines.

Back then, if it was weapons, today India sends Covid vaccines. India will provide Covid vaccines to some of the countries in the world that are suffering from the Covid epidemic. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the vaccine would be given to friendly countries.

Brazil, South Africa, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have already applied for the vaccine. These countries are of the view that India’s vaccine is sufficient. South Africa ordered 1.5 million doses of the Covid vaccine yesterday. Sri Lankan President has given priority to the Indian vaccine.

India’s growth is a model for the rest of the world. It should be added that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has publicly stated that India’s military strength is immense.