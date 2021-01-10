World Hindi Day 2021: From shampoo to typhoon, know the words that taken from Hindi to English

Hindi is the third largest language in the world on the highest spoken scale. According to Publication Ethnology, which does research and analysis on languages, around 63.7 million people in the world speak Hindi. Today is World Hindi Day. On this day, we are celebrating this great legacy of this Hindi. This day is celebrated in the aim to further promote Hindi in the world. The first World Hindi Conference was held in Nagpur on January 10, 1975, exactly 45 years ago. After that 12 such conferences have been held in Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, Suriname, America, South Africa and Fiji.

However, English is the most spoken language in the world. China’s Mandarin is in second place. The effect of English on all languages, including Hindi, is clearly visible, but there is another side of the coin. Most of the English words are adopted from Hindi. So let’s know about some interesting words that Hindi taught English …