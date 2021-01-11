15 BJP workers injured in clash

At least 15 BJP workers were injured and admitted in a hospital after they were attacked by the ruling Trinamul Congress activists in West Bengal. The pilonce erupted in Kanthi, Keshpur, Marishda and Purulia areas in East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. These areas are a stronghold of former TMC leader leader Suvendu Adhikari who recently joined BJP.

Workers of the two parties crossed swords at Bhajachauli in Kanthi area of East Midnapore district. Violence was also reported from Marishda in East Midnapore district. At Keshpur in West Midnapore, activists of the two parties allegedly fought each other with bricks and sticks. In Purulia, a car that had a TMC flag installed on it was attacked by BJP supporters

“With every attack on our party workers, more people would come out in our support,” said Adhikari. But the TMC had denied the allegations.