Apple iPhone 13: Details of features leaked…

Rumors suggest Apple has already begun working on the iPhone 13 series. Earlier a report hinted that iPhone 13 Pro models will come packed with 120hz OLED panel from Samsung. A new report now unveils details about the iPhone 13 lineup design.

As per the latest report, the Apple iPhone 13 series will come with the same chassis design with flat edges alike to the iPhone 12 series launched last year. The upcoming Apple iPhone is said to be approximately 0.26mm thicker when compared to the iPhone 12. The same report also reveals that on the iPhone 13 Apple will decrease the size of the notch. This is because of a position change of the top receiver.

The report says the iPhone 13 camera design will also change slightly. As per the report, the camera bump will be as dense as the camera module of the iPhone 12 with a slight change in the appearance. It is said that Apple will add a sapphire glass on top of the camera lenses and make it seem like a single camera unit unlike the iPhone 12 series or the previous models.