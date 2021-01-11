Apple plans to alter iPad design. Know more!!!

Apple is reportedly working to bring in a significantly “thinner and lighter” entry-level ninth-generation low-cost iPad this year.

Reports on the same suggest, the upcoming iPad will have the same svelte body as the latest-generation iPad Air 3 with no design alterations. The display size on the new iPad is going to remain the same at 10.2-inches but it might be thinner than the iPad Air at 6.3 mm. The new iPad is also expected to be lighter at 460 gms, 30 gms less than the current one. The device will continue to showcase a Touch ID Home button and a Lightning port, with Apple rejecting to transition to USB-C. It is presumed to have a full-lamination display, anti-reflective coating, P3 wide color support, and True Tone.

The report suggests that it may start at $299, costing $100 lesser than the current one. There is also a hint that it may start at 64 GB rather than the 32 GB given currently. The world may receive a clearer picture as Apple may reveal its full 2021 iPad line-up at an event in late March, but currently, there is no confirmation.