BJP calls for ‘bandh’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a bandh in Bhandara district in Maharashtra on 11 January. BJP declared bandh demanding a judicial enquiry in the Bhandara district hospital fire accident in which 10 infants died. The fire broke out at the neonatal care unit in a district hospital in Bhandara, Maharashtra at 2 am on Saturday. The age of these children is being told from one day to 3 months. There were 17 children in the ward.

BJP also demanded t a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families. BJP demanded that the civil surgeon, doctors and other staff in the hospital must be suspended.