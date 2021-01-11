Electric car!!! Hints on Apple and Hyundai preparing for tie-up..

Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc intend to confirm a partnership contract on self-driven electric cars by March and start production around 2024 in the United States. Hyundai Motor commented that it was in early talks with Apple regarding the tie-up after another media outlet reported the companies aimed to launch a self-driving electric car by 2027.

Hyundai Motor but did not reveal the complete details but said it has received requests for tie-ups from various companies on producing autonomous EVs. Apple at the same time restrained from commenting on the same.

While many local media has reported about the companies planning to build the cars at Kia Motors’ factory in Georgia or invest together in a new factory in the United States to manufacture 100,000 cars around 2024 etc, both Hyundai and Apple never confirmed any of these.