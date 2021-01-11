Forex Market: Indian rupee falls down against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee. The positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee from the downfall.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.47 against the US dollar. it later slipped down to 73.48 against the dollar registering a decline of 24 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.24 against the American currency. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.37% to 90.43.