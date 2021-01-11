DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Gulf country imposes new fees on services

Jan 11, 2021, 08:18 am IST

A gulf country has imposed new fees on services. Kuwait has announced this. Faisal Al Medlej , the Minister of Trade and Industry issued the order to impose new fees on services provided by the Public Authority for Manpower.

As per the revised fees structure, issuing a status statement certificate for the worker and a certificate of employment will cost 1dinnar each. Issuing a signature approval certificate for the employer’s file will cost 5 dinars.

Also Read: Gulf country opens airspace to Qatar 

A fee of 10 dinars for each will be imposed on the issuance or renewal of work permits for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and bidoons.

Tags
Jan 11, 2021, 08:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button