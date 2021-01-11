Gulf country imposes new fees on services

A gulf country has imposed new fees on services. Kuwait has announced this. Faisal Al Medlej , the Minister of Trade and Industry issued the order to impose new fees on services provided by the Public Authority for Manpower.

As per the revised fees structure, issuing a status statement certificate for the worker and a certificate of employment will cost 1dinnar each. Issuing a signature approval certificate for the employer’s file will cost 5 dinars.

Also Read: Gulf country opens airspace to Qatar

A fee of 10 dinars for each will be imposed on the issuance or renewal of work permits for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and bidoons.