Gulf country opens airspace to Qatar

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced they were ending their air, land and sea boycott of Qatar. The boycott had begun in June 2017, when the four countries accused Qatar of supporting Islamist groups in the region and of having warm ties with Iran. The GCC countries imposed boycott on Qatar accusing that the country supports terrorism and also have ties with Iran .