‘Heavy Rainfall’: India Meteorological Department issues ‘yellow alert’ in six districts

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department has said that heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in Kerala. The IMD has issued ‘yellow alert’ in six districts in Kerala.

In light of this, a yellow alert has been issued in districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad. The state also has a warning for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at some places. IMD has warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at one or two places in Kerala and over Lakshadweep Islands from 11 January to 13.

The IMD also said that the sea will be rough near shore and the low lying areas in Kollam, Alappuzha,

Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod.