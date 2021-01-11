India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Sydney test ends in draw

In cricket, the third test match between India and Australia has ended in a draw. India chasing a total of 407 runs set by Australia has scored 334 runs by losing 5 wickets in 131 overs.

The Indian side has bat over 100 overs in the 4th innings of a test match for the first time after 2002.The ongoing innings is the longest India have ever batted in the 4th innings of a Test match since Delhi 1979, against Pakistan. The longest India have ever batted in the 4th innings of a Test is 150.5 overs was at The Oval in 1979.

Rishab Pant scored 97 and Cheteshwar Pujara hit 71 to lead the Indian fightback. Rohit Sharma scored 52 and with Shubman Gill, put on 71 runs for the opening partnership yesterday. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have claimed two wickets each for the hosts.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1. The last test match will be played at Brisbane.

Scorecard:

Australia ; 338 and 312

India : 244 and 334