Indian, Pakistani ex-pats strike lucky at UAE’s Big Ticket draw!!!!!!!!!!!!

The Year 2021 has taken off in the best possible way for three ex-pats in the UAE by becoming millionaires by winning the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw.

The top three winners include Indian and Pakistani ex-pats, the Indian being Saudi Arabia-based Keralite Saju Thoma. He won Dh3 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi lottery, while Ejaz Rafi Kiyani from Dubai bagged Dh1 million among the top three winners. The draw picked three millionaires for the 1st time.

Both Thomas and Kiyani have been trying their luck for the past two years and now that luck has favored them, they will be using the money to ease their difficult days amid covid wave and also will be sharing the prize money with their colleagues.

Thomas has been toiling it out in the oil rigs of Saudi Arabia for the past 20 years. He is pleased that along with him, the amount will help settle the future of eight others who are his colleagues and has got financial obligations and families to take care of, just like him.

Meanwhile, it’s a double delight for tourist guide Kiyani as he was placed on unpaid leave for eight months and couldn’t afford his son’s school fees. He intends to share the money with his friends, help the needy and start a tourism firm in Dubai.

Both winners emphasized that they will continue to purchase tickets until they win the grand prize like Abdussalam N.V., the Omani ex-pat who hit the Dh20 million jackpot in the first draw of the year.