New entry rules for passengers announced

A country has announced new entry rules for passengers coming to the country. Scotland has announced the new entry rules. As per the new rules, travellers flying from Dubai to Scotland will need to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine. The new rule will come to effect from 4am on Monday, January 11. Passengers who have travelled to Scotland from Dubai after January 3 are also being asked to isolate for 10 days from the date of their arrival in the country.

“It is evident, both in Scotland and in countries across the world, that the virus continues to pose real risks to health and to life and we need to interrupt the rise in cases. Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK is our first defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risks of transmission. Whether or not an overseas destination has been designated for quarantine restrictions, our message remains clear that people should not currently be undertaking non-essential foreign travel. People need to stay at home to help suppress the virus, protect our NHS (National Health Service) and save lives,” Scotland Transport Secretary Michael Matheson tweeted.