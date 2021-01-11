Railway cancel, short-terminate, diverts several trains : Full list

The Indian Railway has cancelled, short-terminated and diverted several trains. The trains were cancelled due to the ongoing protest by farmers. The Western Railway has announced this. Western Railway has diverted four trains and short-terminated one.

Complete list of trains short-terminated, diverted:

Train No. 09025 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Special Express journey commencing on January 11 will short-terminate at Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar

Train No. 09026 Amritsar – Bandra Terminus Special Express journey commencing on January 13 will short-originate from Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh

Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Special journey commenced on January 10, 2021 will be diverted via Beas – Tarn Taran – Amritsar instead of Beas – Jandiala – Amritsar

Train No. 02904 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Special journey commencing on January 11, 2021 will be diverted via Amritsar – Tarn Taran – Beas instead of Amritsar – Jandiala – Beas

Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Special journey commencing on January 11, will be diverted via Beas – Tarn Taran – Amritsar instead of Beas – Jandiala – Amritsar

Train No. 02926 Amritsar – Bandra Terminus Special journey commencing on January 11, will be diverted via Amritsar – Tarn Taran – Beas instead of Amritsar – Jandiala – Beas