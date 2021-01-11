Saudi Arabia announces date of resuming international flights

Saudi Arabia has announced the date of resuming international flight services. The Saudi government has decided to lift the suspension imposed on international flight services. The international flight services will resume from march 31, 2021.

As per the new order, Saudi citizens will be allowed to travel outside the country and come back. The Saudi government has also decided to reopen all All air, sea, and land borders.

‘The implementation of the above-mentioned measures will be done in accordance with the procedures and precautions laid down by the concerned committee amid all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom in coordination with the concerned authorities’, said a statement issued by the Saudi government.