Signal has overtaken WhatsApp topped the list of free apps…..

There are indications that many people are leaving the messaging platform WhatsApp in protest of WhatsApp’s privacy policy. With this, the download of the Signal application, which focuses on privacy, has increased sharply in India.

Signal now tops the list of free apps in the App Store. WhatsApp was relegated to third place. The signal made it clear that it would respect the privacy of users. The Signal is number one not only in India but also in app stores in Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong and Switzerland. Signal also tops the Google Play Store in Hungary and Germany.