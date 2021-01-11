The budget iPhone rumored to be launched soon!!!!

Assumptions are that Apple will launch the budget iPhone or iPhone SE successor aka iPhone SE (2021) edition of before it comes up with the flagship iPhone series. The US tech giant never fails to astonish its customers and this time they have come up with the budget series.

Another report from a Japanese publication unveils the details of the iPhone SE 2021 launch. The iPhone is rumored to be launched in the month of April. This assumption is made from the fact that the iPhone SE (2020) was launched at the same time last year. Alongside the iPhone SE 2021 edition, Apple is also rumored to launch the AirPods Pro 2.