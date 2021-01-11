‘The Centre must repeal the anti-farmer Acts now’: Chief Minister

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamol Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee has asked the union government to withdraw the farm laws. She said this on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 55th death anniversary.

“Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan ”Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW”, Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has criticized the Union Government over the farm laws. The apex court said that it is extremely disappointed with government’s handling of this issue.