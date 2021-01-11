The First Digital Couture: Nexa makes a pathbreaking move.

The Digital Couture by Nexa in association with Lakmé Fashion Week is pathbreaking and aims to bring creativity and virtual designs to life.

Nexa in association with Lakmé Fashion Week is making the first of its kind experience collaborating technology and Indian Fashion. Nexa takes an innovative step by bringing about Digital Couture, with celebrated Indian fashion designers. “The introduction of Digital Couture moving beyond physical restraints marks yet another first not only for the platform but also for the country“, says JaspreetChandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses IMG Reliance.

Nexa promises the experience will be enthralling and novel to the consumers. The virtual event would be bringing in to reality with renowned Indian fashion designers like Abraham &Thakore, Payal Singhal, Amit Aggarwal, Huemn, KanikaGoyal, and RidhiMehra. ‘Each designer will be developing a sketch that will then be transformed into 3D virtual garments‘. The 3D designs will be rendered on the models for the real view. The 3D feature will enable us to see even the most intricate details of the garment.

In this unique platform by Lakmé Fashion Week, it promotes customized couture as one can try the designs virtually. This revolutionary step proved to be a creative and safe way for Indian Fashion designers to showcase and promote their designs.

The announcement of the Digital Couture would dim the gap connecting the physical and the virtual world. The designers can convert the virtual garment to a physical one at an individual request.