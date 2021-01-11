World countries approaching India for Corona vaccine….

New Delhi: The world is approaching India for a locally developed corona vaccine. In this context, India is poised to become the largest supplier of corona virus vaccines. Countries like Brazil, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Bangladesh and South Africa have officially announced that they will import the vaccine from India. India will give priority to neighboring countries for vaccine distribution.

India has said it is ready to vaccinate Afghanistan. At the same time, Pakistan has not yet asked India for a vaccine. Nepal has requested 12 lakh corona vaccine doses for India. Bhutan has also demanded one million Covishield vaccines. Bangladesh has entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India. Bangladesh plans to buy 3 crore Covishield vaccine from India.

Sri Lanka and Maldives are planning to buy the vaccine from India. BRICS members Brazil and South Africa are aiming to buy the vaccine from India. India is a world leader in the manufacture and procurement of vaccines. The distribution of corona vaccine in India will start on January 16.