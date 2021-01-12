China withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Indian border

China has decided to withdraw 10,000 soldiers from International Border with India. China will withdraw its soldiers deployed in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The decision was taken considering the harsh winter situation in the LAC. They said the withdrawal of troops from training facilities located around 80-100 km from LAC the have taken place due to the harsh winter. At present, around 50,000 troops from each side are deployed in the LAC.

Indian and the Chinese forces have been engaged in a border row along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since last year. The LAC standoff escalated after the Galwan Valley clash and resulted in a large deployment of troops and heavy weaponry by both the armies in the friction points.

While India lost 20 soldiers in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, China is yet to disclose the number of its soldiers killed and injured in the clash.