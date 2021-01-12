Commodity Market: Gold prices rise marginally

The price of gold and silver has declined in the Indian commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the February gold futures edged 0.03% lower to Rs. 49,328 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.22% to Rs. 65,414 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged up. The price of gold has reached at Rs. 36,920 per 8 gram, higher by Rs.240. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4620 up by Rs. 30. On Monday, gold was priced at Rs. 36,720.

In the international market, the price of spot gold surged 0.2% to reach at $1,847.96 per ounce while silver gained 0.8% to $25.11 an ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum rose 2.3% to $1,055 while palladium climbed 0.3% to $2,378.