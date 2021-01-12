Corona virus likely to affect vital internal organs in the long run. Learn more!!!

Even after a year since its first appearance, COVID-19 continues to impact our lives in many ways. From interrupting the usual functioning of our day-to-day lives to posing great risks to our health and fitness, not only has it disturbed our physical wellbeing but has also stripped us of our mental peace and calm.

Now as the new coronavirus has surfaced the world has become vigilant of the symptoms. The symptoms can go from mild to severe, and it can take a major toll on many of the vital organs in our body in the long run.

COVID-19, basically a respiratory illness, makes your lungs more likely to illness in the long run. Coronavirus patients or individuals who have recovered from the infection often experience fatigue, chest pain, and briefness of breath, which are all signs of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 can cause inflammatory changes in the lungs, which can adversely affect the lung tissues and sacs. This can affect your respiratory health and damage your lungs in the long run.

Covid19 also affects the hepatic tissues in the body. In many COVID-patients or the people who have already recovered from the infection, an enhanced level of liver enzymes and strange liver function have been noted. Doctors and medical experts suggest that in many patients, the liver functions do not get back to normal, even after recovery, which they assume could be due to the rush of cytokines in the body, induced as a result of the drugs prescribed during the illness.

Abnormal heart rate, palpitations, chest pain, and chronic fatigue are symptoms of COVID-19. Doctors and medical professionals have noticed a post-COVID impact on people’s heart health. Besides that, the formation of blood clots, the chances of a heart stroke are also amongst the main health risks triggered by COVID-19.

Along with other medical complexities, low kidney function has become one of the growing problems in COVID or COVID-recovered patients. From undergoing low urine output and rare urination to forming kidney dysfunction post-COVID, even youngsters experience this ailment. For a person who is diabetic or is suffering from high blood pressure, the risk of developing kidney problems is much higher.

Patients affected by covid19 have also come across mild to critical inflammations, strokes, and seizures in the brain. Individuals who have overcome the infection have also complained of undergoing mental confusion, headaches, dizziness, and blurred vision during and after their recovery. Studies claim that Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease maybe some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.

Digestive issues and complications have been reported in many of the COVID patients. Individuals experience diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and other gastrointestinal problems, even after having recovered. This may be a result of the inability of the digestive system to digest essential nutrients and electrolytes while suffering from COVID-19.

It becomes an important need for everyone around the world to fight Covid19 as the effect of the virus will linger for a long period of time making lives difficult.