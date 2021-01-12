Covid-19 Updates: 24-hour curfew for 11 days announced

A 24-hour curfew for 11-day was announced in Lebanon. The curfew was imposed as the number of coronavirus cases increased in the country. Lebanon has also imposed new travel restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. The new measures will be enforced from Thursday until January 25.

As per new order, all citizens are to remain at home with few exceptions, including health professionals, journalists, those working in the food sector and other essential workers. Land and sea borders will be closed to all travellers except those carrying a valid transit visa and passenger traffic at the Beirut airport will be slashed to 20 percent of arrivals in January 2020.

Passengers arriving from Baghdad, Istanbul, Adana, Cairo and Addis Ababa will need to quarantine in a hotel for seven days at their own expense. They must take a PCR test upon landing in Lebanon and then again six days later.