Covid-19 Updates: Gorillas test positive for coronavirus infection

Several gorillas were tested positive for coronavirus infection. The gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in USA has been tested Covid-19 positive. This is the first cases reported among primates in the world. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the news.

As per safari park officials, two gorillas had started coughing on Wednesday. Their fecal samples were send for testing. On testing the presence of coronavirus was detected.

“Aside from some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well… The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director, San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

It is suspected that the infection came from a member of the parks wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus. The park has been closed to the public since December 6.