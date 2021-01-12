Dr. Dre continues in the ICU after suffering from brain aneurysm.

Reports say American rapper Dr. Dre is still in the ICU undergoing treatment for a brain aneurysm. The artist was hurried to the intensive care unit after he suffered from a sudden brain aneurysm at his Pacific Palisades home on January 4. The doctors are still trying to understand and come to a conclusion about why this happened to the 55-year-old rap star.

Dr. Dre is admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. According to the reports, doctors continue to do a series of tests to get to the root problem. He continues in the ICU after doctors suggested he remains there in case he suffers another aneurysm as in case of such an unfortunate happening, time would be of much importance and Dr. Dre can be given medical assistance at the earliest.

The rapper began his career as a part of the electro-music group, the World Class Wreckin’ Cru, in 1985, and his work with the gangsta rap group N.W.A made him popular. Dr. Dre is one of the artists who popularised West Coast G-funk, a subgenre of hip hop, in the nineties.