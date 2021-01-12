Expert team in search for the ‘real’ source of corona virus…

Beijing: The World Health Organization (WHO) will soon visit the city of Wuhan, where the corona virus was first detected. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the group would arrive in Wuhan on Thursday.

He will be accompanied by a team of scientists from around the world, said Tedros Adhanom, head of the World Health Organization. He said the situation in which the corona virus spread to humans would be examined and an attempt would be made to identify the source of the virus outbreak in Wuhan in the early stages. China has also claimed that the corona virus came from outside China.