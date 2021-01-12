Founder of Freedom 251 arrested in fraud case

Noida: Mohit Goel, founder of Ring Bell, has been arrested in connection with a fraudulent booking of the world’s cheapest mobile phone for Rs 251 (Freedom 251). He was arrested on charges of defrauding traders in connection with a Rs 200 crore dry fruits deal. Goel, along with five others, runs the Dubai Dry Fruits and Spices Hub. Their company office is in Sector 62, Noida. The police have registered over 40 complaints against the company from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Fraudsters buy dry fruits from traders in many parts of the country at prices higher than the market price. Money is paid in a timely manner first to gain credibility. It then buys large quantities of dry fruits and 40 per cent of the price will change hands through net banking. Noida police arrested Goel and her accomplice Om Prakash Jangid last Sunday. Two cars, including an Audi, dry fruits and some documents were seized from them.

