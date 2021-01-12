Gujarat welcomes first corona vaccine doses…. Read more!!!

Ahmedabad: Gujarat is happy to receive the first corona vaccine doses as the wait is over. In the first phase, 2,76,000 doses of Covishield reached Gujarat. The vaccines were received at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The vaccine was flown from Pune to Ahmedabad on an Air India flight. The vaccine was transported from the airport to the storage facility in a specially designed vehicle. The vaccine will be delivered to Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar. Vaccination will then begin in the state on January 16th.