How to migrate Whatsapp groups to Signal… Know more!!!

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy update, which is owned by Facebook, has caused great concern among users globally. In this context, users who do not want to share WhatsApp usage information with Facebook are switching to alternative systems such as Signal and Telegram.

Even when trying to switch to the signal app, most of the people around, including relatives and friends, have not yet switched to such apps, which can backfire on users. In this case, many people are trying to take WhatsApp groups to new platforms.

A lot of people have been asking how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal, and Signal group links are a great way to get started. Drop a group link into your former chat app of choice like you're dropping the mic on the way out. pic.twitter.com/q49DeZufBG — Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

How to bring WhatsApp groups to Signal app?