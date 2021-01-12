Malta flight decides to abort the journey after a passenger refuses to wear mask.

A flight from Malta to Catania was compelled to turn back soon after take-off on Monday morning as a passenger refused to wear an anti-COVID-19 mask.

A 24-year-old Italian woman, a resident in Bulgaria got into a debate with the cabin crew of the flight on the 20-minute long journey, declining to wear a mask in spite of being warned of the health risks she posed to everyone on board.

The aircraft returned to Malta and the woman was instantly arrested and taken to court. She admitted to having opposed the legal instructions of crew members. The court gave her a six-month jail term.