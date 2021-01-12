“People who are protesting at Delhi are middlemen and fake farmers” : BJP MP

A BJP MP has accused that middlemen and fake farmers are protesting in Delhi. The BJP MP from Kolar in Karnataka, S Muniswamy has also said that the people who were protesting in Delhi are paid for that.

” Farmers who are protesting at borders of Delhi have been paid and brought to the agitation sites. They are middlemen and fake farmers. They are eating pizza, burger & KFC products, and have set up gym there. This drama should stop,” said S Muniswamy to news agency ANI.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar has also said that the people who were protesting against the newly passed farm laws were militants.

“Some so-called farmers are agitating in Delhi. These ‘farmers’ are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure. It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu. There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers,” said the BJP leader.