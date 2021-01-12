Poultry and egg prices fell sharply in the country… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The prices of chicken and poultry eggs have come down sharply following the outbreak of bird flu in the country. Sales of chicken and eggs have dropped significantly over the past two days. Eggs and poultry continue to be exported to Kerala. However, exports from Kerala to Tamil Nadu have been suspended for the time being.

Following the death of infected birds, the price of broiler chicken has come down from Rs 82 to Rs 58 per kg in Maharashtra, Rs 94 to Rs 65 per kg in Gujarat and Rs 80 to Rs 70 per kg in Tamil Nadu. During the same period, egg prices declined from Rs 5.10 to Rs 4.20 in Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Rs 5.35 to Rs 4.05 in Barwala (Haryana) and Rs 5.30 to Rs 4.50 in Pune.