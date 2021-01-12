‘Sea Vigil’: Indian Navy’s largest coastal defence exercise to begin from today

The Indian Navy’s largest coastal defence exercise named ‘Sea Vigil’ has began. The second edition of the naval exercise will review Indian Navy’s coastal security preparedness. The first edition of the exercise was conducted in January 2019.

The exercise will be undertaken along the entire 7516 km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone of India and involve all the 13 coastal states and union territories along with other maritime stakeholders, including fishing and coastal communities. The exercise is also being facilitated by the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Shipping, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Fisheries, Customs, State Governments and other agencies of Centre and State.