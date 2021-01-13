6-7 BJP MPs will join TMC: Jyotipriya Mallick

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick claimed that 6 to 7 MPs of BJP will join TMC soon. The TMC leader said this in a party rally at North 20 Parganas.

“I don’t know why he came here today. I am still confused about whether he will stay in the BJP for the next four to five months. Maybe he will leave the party after completing his own part. Not a single person will be in the Bharatiya Janata Party. I can say that around six to seven MPs will join TMC very soon. They will join the Trinamool Congress in the first week of May. The ones who left TMC to join BJP are still standing in line and are now requesting to return to TMC”, said Jyotipriya Mallick.

Also Read: ” They are not followers of Lord Ram, they are followers of Nathuram Godse”

“I am sure that TMC will bag at least 220 seats. Those who had joined BJP in this district, are mostly returning to Trinamool Congress’, the TMC leader added.