AMR Ramesh’s web series on Veerappan’s life story put on hold by Karnataka Court.

Web series directed by AMR Ramesh on Veerappan has been put on stay by a Bengaluru city civil and sessions court after his wife V Muthulakshmi went to the court seeking a permanent injunction.

Veerappan’s wife V Muthulakshmi submitted an affidavit which said that the makers of the web series are attempting to portray the sandalwood smuggler in a bad light based on ‘false and fabricated stories’. The Karnataka High Court has now imparted an ex-parte ad-interim order of temporary injunction which will stop AMR Pictures from screening, releasing, or displaying the web series on any platform.

V Muthulakshmi told that even after 16 years of the death of the bandit, people haven’t stopped making money by making films about him and that the portrayal of Veerappan in those projects has brought shame to the family. The last time a movie was made, she approached the Chennai city civil court, and later even the Supreme court had held that her right to privacy should be respected. But back then since the movie was already made, the filmmakers were ordered to give her a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs. Muthulakshmi fears these movies and web series will have an adverse effect and that her family will be repeatedly harassed by such a portrayal of her husband.