Another country opens airspace to Qatar

Another country has decided to lift the blockade imposed on Qatar. Egypt has decided to open its airspace to Qatar. Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority announced that airspace of the country will be opened for flights to and from Qatar. Egypt Air and Qatar Airways will resume flights between the two countries, allowing Egyptians and Qataris to travel directly.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have already opened their airspaces to Qatari flights in line with the GCC agreement. Earlier, 4 gulf countries has lifted the blockade imposed on Qatar. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had lifted the blockade on Qatar. The full deal was signed at the annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced they were ending their air, land and sea boycott of Qatar. The boycott had begun in June 2017, when the four countries accused Qatar of supporting Islamist groups in the region and of having warm ties with Iran. The GCC countries imposed boycott on Qatar accusing that the country supports terrorism and also have ties with Iran .