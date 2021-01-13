Are u a resident of the UAE? Here is Arjun Kumar to make a movie out of your story!!!!! Know more….

For anyone living in the UAE, a golden chance has just come knocking at your doors. Dubai-based filmmaker Arjun Kumar is all geared up to make a movie based on six short stories that he will select from the ones sent to him by the common residents of the UAE . He aims to showcase the other side of Dubai which is made up of mixed culture and different nationalities as he himself is a non-resident Indian residing in Dubai.

Kumar said he is looking for stories, either fiction or factual, which portray the themes of ‘hope’, ‘love’, and ‘dreams’. The six final selections will be brought together as an anthology each created by a different director from across the world as well as local talent on and behind the camera. Kumar added he wants to keep things open and that he will ensure the characters will be speaking in languages that suit them and the movies will remain language agnostic.

Kumar said this is his own humble way of giving back to Dubai which embraced him. He has set a deadline of six months from today to receive story ideas and synopses via email. Applicants may email their story ideas or synopsis to [email protected]