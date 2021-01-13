Drinking on beaches to attract Rs.10,000 fine

Drinking on beaches will attract a fine of Rs.10,000. The tourism department in Goa has announced this decision. The department has banned drinking on the beaches in the state. The decision was taken after the beaches in the state were found littered with bottles post new year celebrations.

The new rule will be enforced through police. The state government, in January 2019, had amended the Tourist Trade Act imposing fine of Rs 2,000 for individuals and Rs 10,000 for groups drinking on beaches.

The waste on beaches is cleared three times a day. But it is a mammoth task for workers to spot every small shard of glass under the sand.