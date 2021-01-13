‘Entertainment Access’ releases a compilation video of all 2021 movie trailers.

The renowned Youtube channel with more than 500000 subscribers released a compilation video of all the trailers of the movies to be released in 2021. The list of movies is too long. One may watch the official trailer compilation for the best upcoming movies in 2021 here.

These trailers include trailers from Top Gun 2: Maverick, James Bond 007: No Time To Die, Dune, Saw: Spiral, Rumble, Black Widow, A Quiet Place 2, Raya and the Last Dragon, Free Guy, Death on the Nile, Morbius, Chaos Walking, Ghostbusters 3: Afterlife, The Addams Family 2, Coming 2 America, Jungle Cruise, The King’s Man, The Little Things, Antlers, Tom & Jerry, In the Heights, Judas and the Black Messiah, Spongebob: Sponge on the Run, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, One Night in Miami, Wrong Turn, The Mauritanian and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Watch the video: