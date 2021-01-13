Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in forex market. As per market experts, the weakening of US dollar and the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.16 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee gained and reached at 73.12 against the US dollar higher by 13 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.25 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Fuel prices hiked again

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 89.98.