Fuel prices hiked again

The public sector oil marketing companies in the country had once again hiked the price of fuels. Price of petrol was increased by 25 paise per litre and the price of diesel was surged by 27 paise per litre in Kerala.

Petrol has reached at a price of Rs. 84.35 per litre in Kochi and diesel is priced at Rs.78.45 per litre in Kochi. Diesel is priced at Rs. 80.47 and petrol at Rs.86.48 in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is the second price revision in this month. Earlier on January 7, the oil companies had increased the price of fuels. These hikes are in tandem with increasing crude oil prices in the international market.