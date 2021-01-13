Germany issues new travel rules amidst the rising strain of corona pandemic..!!! know more…

Germany decides to tighten controls on people entering the country as part of attempts to bring the spread of coronavirus under control. The pandemic has already brought about a leading record number of deaths in the European Union’s most populous country.

The proposal, which is yet to be approved by ministers on Wednesday, will demand the people arriving from countries with a high number of cases or where a new, more dangerous form of the virus is making rounds to take a test for the disease.

According to the proposal, the mobile phone operators are directed to send information to arriving passengers as soon as their phones are switched on in Germany following a period of absence.

The proposal came after a report said that Chancellor Angela Merkel had told in a meeting of lawmakers from her conservative party that Germany’s present lockdown could last until the start of April. Merkel commented Germany would need a minimum of eight weeks of tough measures to keep coronavirus under check. Germany has already tightened and extended its lockdown to the end of January last week.